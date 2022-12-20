Chicago man accused of shooting another man on Near West Side

article

A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man on the Near West Side last month.

Travis Embrey, 30, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

According to police, he was identified as the offender who shot and injured a 26-year-old man in the 1300 block of West 15th Street on Nov. 7.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Embrey was arrested by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force Monday.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly. No additional information was made available by police.