Chicago man accused of stabbing woman on West Side

A Chicago man is accused of stabbing a woman in Austin Sunday morning.

Corey Williams, 27, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one misdemeanor count of domestic battery/bodily harm.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday, Williams allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a 36-year-old woman in the 1100 block of South Mason Avenue.

Williams was arrested moments later and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.