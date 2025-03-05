Chicago man accused of shooting rival in romantic dispute faces felony charges

A Chicago man suspected of shooting another man over a "romantic rivalry" is facing multiple felony charges.

Jim Ferguson, 27, is being held without bond in the Portage County Jail on a felony charge of aggravated battery, according to a statement from Portage police. He also had several active felony warrants in Lake County, Indiana at the time of his arrest, officials said.

What we know:

At about 4:22 p.m. on Monday, officers were on patrol when they received a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Greta Court, the statement said. When officers arrived, they learned the shooting had actually occurred in the 300 block of Jacobs Place, but the victim - a 28-year-old Hobart man - had moved to the first location after the incident took place.

Jim Ferguson, 27. (Portage Police)

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his left arm and leg and was taken to Northwest Health in Portage before being flown to a trauma center.

Investigators determined the shooting appeared to be fueled by a romantic rivalry between Ferguson and the victim. Ferguson fled the area after the shooting, but Lowell police found his vehicle early Tuesday morning at a home in the 1600 block of Bluebird Court.

When detectives and SWAT officers from Portage arrived at the home, two women and an infant left the home and confirmed Ferguson was still inside by himself. After two hours of unsuccessful negotiations, officers used a chemical agent to force Ferguson out. He was taken into custody without further incident.

What's next:

Officials said the felony charge of aggravated battery is subject to change after review by the prosecutor’s office.