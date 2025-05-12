Chicago man accused of stealing mail, forging checks, and using counterfeit postal keys

The Brief Dalvin Lockhart was arrested on the Gold Coast after missing court dates tied to earlier mail theft charges. Police say he had fake postal keys, stolen IDs, and more than 50 credit and bank cards at the time of arrest. He now faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges in Cook County.



A Chicago man with a history of mail theft was arrested again last month—this time while allegedly carrying a load of stolen and counterfeit items.

What we know:

Dalvin Lockhart, 30, was taken into custody April 29 near E. Walton Place by Chicago police and U.S. Postal Inspectors after skipping court appearances in both Cook and DuPage counties, according to a statement from the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Dalvin Lockhart, 30. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

At the time of his arrest, authorities say Lockhart was in possession of two counterfeit postal keys, more than 50 credit and bank cards in other people’s names, 15 pieces of fake U.S. currency, stolen mail, forged checks, blank check stock, and stolen identification cards, including a Social Security card and two driver’s licenses.

Lockhart has been charged with multiple offenses, including felony counts of possession of burglary tools, forgery, and deceptive practices. He also faces misdemeanor charges related to possessing a stolen check, theft of mislaid property, and obstructing identification.

The backstory:

Lockhart was previously arrested in October 2024 for burglary in Chicago. Just a few months later, in February 2025, Elmhurst police arrested him again after he allegedly tried to use a false identity to obtain a car loan. In both cases, investigators say Lockhart was caught with counterfeit postal keys and stolen credit cards.

Authorities say he failed to appear in court following those arrests, leading to warrants being issued in both counties.

What they're saying:

"This arrest is a statement that mail theft will not be tolerated, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice," said Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Chicago Division. She thanked the Chicago Police Department’s 18th District for their help in making the arrest.

What you can do:

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of mail theft is encouraged to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or visit www.uspis.gov/report.