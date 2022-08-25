Chicago man admits to robbing 8 banks in city, suburbs: prosecutors

A Chicago man admitted in federal court Tuesday that he robbed eight Chicago area banks in 2019.

Manuel Martinez, 26, pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery.

In a plea agreement, Martinez admitted that he robbed eight banks in Chicago and the suburbs from April 2019 to September 2019.

Two co-defendants, Andrews Adame, 37, of Melrose Park, and Aaron Flores, 24, of Chicago, previously pleaded guilty to three counts of bank robbery and admitted to participating in some of the heists with Martinez.

According to prosecutors, Martinez, Adame and Flores admitted to the following robberies:

Citibank, 3535 N. Central Ave. in Chicago, on Sept. 17, 2019.

TCF Bank, 1 W. Devon Ave. in Park Ridge, Ill., on Sept. 18, 2019.

PNC Bank, 10272 W. Grand Ave. in Franklin Park, Ill., on Sept. 26, 2019.

Fifth Third Bank, 5670 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago, on Sept. 27, 2019.

U.S. Bank, 7312 W. Grand Ave. in Elmwood Park, Ill., on Oct. 2, 2019.

Martinez and Adame also admitted to participating in the following robberies:

Chase Bank, 7007 Dempster St. in Niles, Ill., on April 6, 2019.

TCF Bank, 9343 W. Irving Park Rd. in Schiller Park, Ill., on Sept. 6, 2019.

Additionally, Martinez admitted to robbing Citibank, 3535 N. Central Ave. in Chicago, on April 10, 2019. Adame admitted to robbing U.S. Bank, 10035 W. Grand Ave. in Franklin Park, Ill. on Feb. 2, 2019 and Chase Bank 2639 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago, on April 27, 2019.

Adame sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4, Flores' sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 13 and Martinez's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 30.