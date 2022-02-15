Chicago man admitted to inciting riot which led to 2 deaths, over a dozen police officers injured

A Chicago man admitted to inciting a riot in 2020, which led to the deaths of two people and injured more than a dozen police officers.

A complaint says James Massey used "Facebook Live" to set off looting and rioting downtown, after a shooting on the city's South Side.

In one video, Massey is alleged to have said, "I'm ready to steal."

Massey pled guilty.

Under federal law, rioting or inciting a riot can carry federal prison sentences of up to five years.