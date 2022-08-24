Chicago man allegedly asked 13-year-old girl, 50-year-old woman for sex

A Chicago man is accused of approaching a 13-year-old girl and 50-year-old woman and asking them for sex on the Far North Side.

On August 14, 2022, police say 20-year-old Terran McKethan approached the victims around 10 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Damen and "solicited them for sex."

After an investigation, McKethan was arrested on August 22 around 4:40 p.m.

He's been charged with one felony count of Indecent Solicitation Predatory/Agg Sex and one felony count of Kidnapping - Force or Threat of Force.

Terran McKethan | Chicago Police Department

McKethan is due in bond court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.