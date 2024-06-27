Chicago man allegedly burglarized numerous vehicles in Park Ridge over several months

A Chicago man is accused of burglarizing several vehicles in Park Ridge over the last several months.

Cassanova J. Hastings, 39, was charged with five counts of burglary and three counts of resisting arrest.

On May 3, Park Ridge detectives responded to the 700 block of Hamlin for a report of a motor vehicle burglary.

While investigating, detectives identified the alleged offender as Hastings using video surveillance cameras. Hastings was also allegedly captured on video committing vehicle burglaries on June 10 and June 15 on South Home and South Broadway.

At about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed Hastings walking in the 800 block of West Higgins and attempted to take him into custody in connection to the burglaries. Hastings allegedly resisted arrest, but was ultimately detained.

During questioning, detectives said it was determined that Hastings was allegedly responsible for numerous vehicle burglaries in Park Ridge.

He is currently being held for a detention hearing.