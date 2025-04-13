Chicago Bears to make DB Kyler Gordon the highest-paid slot corner with an extension | Reports

To Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles, getting an extension done with defensive back Kyler Gordon remained a priority.

On Sunday, the Bears checked that priority off their list.

The Bears reached agreement on a three-year, $40 million extension with Gordon through the 2028 season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal includes $31.25 million guaranteed.

This deal makes Gordon the NFL’s highest-paid slot corner.

What this means for the Bears

Two weeks ago, Poles reiterated his plans for Gordon.

"I know Kyler is a guy that we want to be a part of this moving forward," Poles said at the NFL Owner's Meetings. "The timing of that, I’m not sure how that all is going work out, but that is a priority."

Poles continues to show he's a man of his word.

He was able to get a deal done with tight end Cole Kmet two offseasons ago and All-Pro corner Jaylon Johnson last offseason, keeping both pieces in Chicago.

The Bears have been quick to identify players that they want to hold on to as the future of their roster. Johnson and Kmet weren't Poles' draft picks, but he made sure to give them their due all the same.

Gordon was Poles' first pick as the Bears' general manager. He's performed well as a starting defensive back, but has flourishes as the Bears' slot corner. If Poles waited until next offseason, Gordon might have been much more expensive and would have had the chance to test the open market.

Now, he remains a Bear until 2028.

What's next for the Bears

Now, it remains to be seen what the Bears do with offensive lineman Joe Thuney.

Thuney is entering the final year of his contract that he signed with Kansas City in the 2021 offseason. If Poles wants to reap the benefits of having one of the most versatile and well-respected linemen in the league for the long term, he would do well to extend Thuney soon.

It all depends where a Thuney extension lies on Poles' to-do list.

Gordon's extension proves that Poles will get a deal done if it's a priority to the Bears' front office.