Chicago man allegedly carjacked and kidnapped drivers, sexually abused one of the victims

A 28-year-old Chicago man has been indicted for allegedly carjacking and kidnapping multiple drivers in the city, and in one case prosecutors say he sexually abused a victim.

According to the federal indictment, Andrew Anania kidnapped the drivers of three vehicles on Feb. 27, March 8, and March 10 – all in 2021. In two of the incidents, prosecutors say Anania stole the victims' cars with intent to cause death and serious bodily harm.

In Oct. 2021, Anania was previously indicted on a kidnapping charge for the incident that occurred on March 8. In that case, he allegedly sexually abused the victim as well. He was arrested for the alleged offense on March 13, 2021, and has been held in custody since.

According to prosecutors, Anania has had a run-in with cops before. He's also a felon.

While driving in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Feb. 19, 2019, Anania was stopped by officers but fled on foot when they tried to approach him. Officers observed Anania throw a gun into a residential yard during the chase, prosecutors said.

Soon after, pursuing officers arrested Anania and recovered the gun.

On June 26, 2019, Anania was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm. But he was granted pre-trial release.

On Oct. 14, 2021, Anania pleaded guilty to the gun offense and was sentenced to 40 months in prison on Feb. 14, 2022.

The kidnapping charges are punishable by up to life in prison, while the carjacking offenses could bring up to 25 years in prison.

The charge of using, carrying and brandishing a gun during and in relation to a crime of violence carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.