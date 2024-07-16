Chicago man allegedly carjacked two drivers, forced one victim to wire him money: prosecutors

A Chicago man was indicted by a federal grand jury this week after allegedly carjacking two drivers earlier this year.

Virgil Gibson, 22, has been charged with two counts of carjacking, three counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of robbery and one count of kidnapping.

According to an indictment returned in U.S. District Court in Chicago, Gibson allegedly stole a Chevrolet Malibu on April 7 and a Kia K5 on April 8.

Prosecutors said he brandished a firearm in each of the carjackings and forcibly took the vehicles from the drivers. Gibson is also accused of confining the driver in the second carjacking against his will and forcing him to wire money to Gibson.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

Gibson is currently in law enforcement custody. His arraignment in federal court is set for Aug. 12.