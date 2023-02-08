Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at Park Ridge hospital

A Chicago man allegedly punched four nurses at a Park Ridge hospital last week.

Ehab Allababidi, 26, faces four counts of aggravated battery.

At about 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 2, Allababidi was at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. While in a hospital room, he allegedly became physically violent and punched the attending nurse multiple times with a closed fist, police said.

Three other nurses tried to stop and restrain Allababidi. At that time, he allegedly punched them as well.

Hospital Security staff arrived and eventually restrained Allababidi.

All four nurses were taken to the emergency room, where they were treated for their injuries.

Allababidi was released from the hospital Tuesday and was turned over to Park Ridge police.

He was charged with aggravated battery and is being held for a bond hearing.