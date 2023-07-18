Chicago man allegedly shot woman in Englewood alley

article

A Chicago man is accused of shooting a woman in an Englewood alley Monday night.

Extensi Hardwell, 32, faces one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon — possessing/using a firearm.

At about 10:15 p.m. Monday, Hardwell allegedly shot and wounded a 21-year-old woman in an alley in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue.

About 15 minutes later, Hardwell was arrested and taken into custody.

No additional information was made available.