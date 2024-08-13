Chicago man allegedly stole alcohol from Jewel-Osco, fled police and crashed into a Lexus: prosecutors

article

A Chicago man is accused of fleeing from police after allegedly stealing alcohol from a suburban Jewel-Osco last week.

Michael Howard, 43, faces one count of burglary, two counts of retail theft and one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oak Brook police officers noticed a black Toyota Camry driving northbound on Route 83 at 16th Street that was allegedly involved in a retail theft from the Jewel-Osco located at 303 Holmes Ave. in Clarendon Hills.

When officers tried to stop the car near Route 83 and St. Charles Road, Howard, who was allegedly driving the car, drove faster.

Officers turned on their emergency lights and sirens and began to chase the car.

While in pursuit, Howard allegedly drove in and out of traffic and weaved in between other vehicles on the roadway while going about 76 mph. Officers called off the chase shortly after it started because they were concerned about safety.

Howard was then located again on Interstate 290, and Berkeley police officers turned on their lights and sirens and followed Howard. Howard allegedly tried to flee and drove into oncoming traffic, striking a Lexus head on.

After the crash, Howard tried to flee the scene on foot, but was taken into custody a short time later, prosecutors said.

When searching Howard's car, officers allegedly found more than $300 worth of alcohol that was believed to be the proceeds from the Jewel-Osco retail theft.

At the time of his arrest, Howard was on probation for stealing 26 bottles of liquor from a Jewel-Osco on March 15, and for aggravated fleeing and eluding police after stealing $837.82 worth of alcohol from a Mariano's grocery store in Lombard on April 17.

Prosecutors asked a judge to detain Howard pre-trial, while Howard said that he "did not believe police should chase him across town boundaries."

"It is alleged that while on probation for two separate cases involving burglary and retail theft, both in DuPage County within the past five months, Mr. Howard was at it again, this time stealing more than three hundred dollars’ worth of alcohol from a Jewel grocery store," Berlin said. "While criminals do not recognize town boundaries, law enforcement in DuPage County enjoys an outstanding relationship with our surrounding communities and, with their assistance, will pursue anyone accused of breaking the law until they are taken into custody."

A judge granted the state’s motion to detain Howard pre-trial, and his next court date is scheduled for Aug. 26.