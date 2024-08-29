Chicago man faces multiple felony charges after South Side robbery

article

The Brief Tommery Moore, 20, was arrested on August 28 for robbing a man at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side and faces multiple felony charges. A struggle during the robbery resulted in a 37-year-old man being stabbed. The investigation is ongoing with no additional details released.



A Chicago man is in custody after robbing another man at gunpoint on the city's South Side, according to police.

Tommery Moore, 20, is charged with the following:

One felony count – Kidnapping/armed with firearm

One felony count – Robbery - armed with firearm

One felony count – Aggravated battery/use deadly weapon

One felony count – Aggravated UUW/vehicle/<21

One felony count – Aggravated UUW/vehicle/loaded/no FCCA

One felony count – Aggravated UUW/Vehicle/No FOID

Moore was arrested at 11:18 a.m., Aug. 28, just minutes after he and another suspect robbed a 36-year-old man at gunpoint in the 7600 block of S. Halsted, according to Chicago police.

During the robbery, a struggle ensued and a 37-year-old man was stabbed, police said. His condition is unknown.

No other details were released and the investigation is ongoing.