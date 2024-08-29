Chicago man faces multiple felony charges after South Side robbery
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is in custody after robbing another man at gunpoint on the city's South Side, according to police.
Tommery Moore, 20, is charged with the following:
- One felony count – Kidnapping/armed with firearm
- One felony count – Robbery - armed with firearm
- One felony count – Aggravated battery/use deadly weapon
- One felony count – Aggravated UUW/vehicle/<21
- One felony count – Aggravated UUW/vehicle/loaded/no FCCA
- One felony count – Aggravated UUW/Vehicle/No FOID
Moore was arrested at 11:18 a.m., Aug. 28, just minutes after he and another suspect robbed a 36-year-old man at gunpoint in the 7600 block of S. Halsted, according to Chicago police.
During the robbery, a struggle ensued and a 37-year-old man was stabbed, police said. His condition is unknown.
No other details were released and the investigation is ongoing.