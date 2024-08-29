Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man faces multiple felony charges after South Side robbery

By Cody King
Published  August 29, 2024 8:19pm CDT
Gresham
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Pictured is Tommery Moore, 20, of Chicago. (Chicago PD )

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is in custody after robbing another man at gunpoint on the city's South Side, according to police.

Tommery Moore, 20, is charged with the following:

  • One felony count – Kidnapping/armed with firearm 
  • One felony count – Robbery - armed with firearm 
  • One felony count – Aggravated battery/use deadly weapon 
  • One felony count – Aggravated UUW/vehicle/<21 
  • One felony count – Aggravated UUW/vehicle/loaded/no FCCA
  • One felony count – Aggravated UUW/Vehicle/No FOID

Moore was arrested at 11:18 a.m., Aug. 28, just minutes after he and another suspect robbed a 36-year-old man at gunpoint in the 7600 block of S. Halsted, according to Chicago police. 

During the robbery, a struggle ensued and a 37-year-old man was stabbed, police said. His condition is unknown.

No other details were released and the investigation is ongoing. 