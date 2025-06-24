Chicago man arrested after attacking woman during robbery attempt, police say
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly battering a woman during an attempted armed robbery on the West Side, police said.
What we know:
Micah Harris was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road, minutes after the incident, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Micah Harris, 28.
Authorities said Harris tried to rob a business in the area and struck a 58-year-old woman. Officers recovered a loaded firearm and narcotics while taking him into custody.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.
He faces the following charges:
- One felony count of attempted robbery with a firearm
- Three felony counts of aggravated unlawful restraint
- One felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a loaded weapon without a FOID card
- One felony count of aggravated kidnapping with a weapon
- One misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia
What's next:
He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.