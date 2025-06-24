Chicago man arrested after attacking woman during robbery attempt, police say

The Brief Micah Harris, 28, was arrested Monday night on Chicago's West Side after allegedly attempting to rob a business and battering a 58-year-old woman, police say. Police say they recovered a loaded firearm and narcotics during his arrest. Harris faces multiple felony charges, including attempted armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping, and unlawful restraint, and is due in court Wednesday.



A 28-year-old Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly battering a woman during an attempted armed robbery on the West Side, police said.

What we know:

Micah Harris was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road, minutes after the incident, according to Chicago police.

Authorities said Harris tried to rob a business in the area and struck a 58-year-old woman. Officers recovered a loaded firearm and narcotics while taking him into custody.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

He faces the following charges:

One felony count of attempted robbery with a firearm

Three felony counts of aggravated unlawful restraint

One felony count of aggravated unlawful possession of a loaded weapon without a FOID card

One felony count of aggravated kidnapping with a weapon

One misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia

What's next:

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.