Chicago man arrested for attempted carjacking, robbery on West Side, police say

A 20-year-old Chicago man is in custody on multiple charges following a vehicular hijacking and robbery on the city’s West Side.

Tyrone Kirkman was arrested at 3:13 p.m., Oct. 8 in the 4900 block of W. Erie Street, according to Chicago police. He's charged with one felony count of attempted vehicular hijacking, one felony count of robbery and one felony count of unlawful restraint.

The vehicular hijacking and robbery occurred at 1:15 a.m., July 24, in the 4800 block of W. Race Avenue.

Police said Kirkman was identified as one of the offenders who took a 30-year-old woman's vehicle and property by force. It's unknown if she was injured.

Kirkman was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

He's expected to appear in court on Oct. 9 for a detention hearing.