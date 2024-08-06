Chicago man arrested in connection to Evanston shooting

article

An Evanston man has been arrested and charged in connection with a July shooting incident.

On July 29, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Evanston police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of Foster Street.

An investigation revealed that an individual, later identified as Cedric Pitts, fired a handgun multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot. Police said no injuries were reported.

Through video surveillance and witness accounts, Pitts was identified as the suspect. He was subsequently arrested on Aug. 1 in the 1900 block of Darrow Avenue.

Pitts, a 28-year-old Chicago resident, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is currently in custody at the Cook County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court today.

Pitts was on parole for a previous weapons charge. The Illinois Department of Corrections issued a warrant for violating parole conditions.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police are still seeking information about the intended target and the whereabouts of the firearm used in the crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at (847) 866-5040 or submit an anonymous tip via Text-A-Tip by texting EPDTIP to CRIMES (274637).