Chicago man arrested months after deadly shooting, police say

The Brief A 37-year-old Chicago man was arrested months after a shooting that killed one man and injured two others. Police say Robert Flora faces two felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was taken into custody last week.



A Chicago man has been arrested nearly three months after a Lower West Side shooting that left one man dead and two others hurt, according to police.

What we know:

Robert Flora, 37, was taken into custody around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of West 21st Place, police said. He was identified as the person who opened fire around 1:39 a.m. on Aug. 31 in the 1900 block of West 17th St.

Robert Flora

Police said three men, ages 40, 43, and 46, were standing outside when someone came up and started shooting.

The 40-year-old was hit in the left leg, and the 43-year-old was struck in the right leg. Both were hospitalized at Mount Sinai in good condition.

The 46-year-old was also taken to Mount Sinai where he died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

What's next:

Flora faces two felony counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He appeared for a detention hearing on Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 1.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Flora will face a murder charge since one of the victims died.