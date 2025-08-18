Chicago man arrested nearly 4 months after deadly South Side shooting, police say

The Brief A 28-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the April shooting of a 52-year-old man on Chicago's South Side. Police said the suspect, Flomont Johnson, was arrested on Friday. The shooting followed a verbal altercation outside a home in Roseland.



A Chicago man has been charged in the April shooting death of a 52-year-old man during a confrontation on the city's South Side, police said.

What we know:

Flomont Johnson, 28, was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, according to Chicago police. He faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

Johnson is accused of fatally shooting a 52-year-old man on April 30 in the 11200 block of South Normal Avenue, in the Roseland neighborhood.

Flomont Johnson | CPD

Officers said the victim was outside a home around 7:15 a.m. when he and Johnson got into an argument. Johnson then pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest and stomach.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died.

Police said the incident appeared to be domestic related.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not shared by police.

It is also unclear what the argument between the suspect and victim was about.

What's next:

Johnson is due in court for a detention hearing on Monday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.