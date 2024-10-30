Chicago man arrested for DUI after striking trooper squad car on I-55: ISP

The Brief A Chicago man, 53-year-old Charles Rucinski, was arrested for DUI after his Jeep struck a parked Illinois State Police squad car on I-55 at 11:39 p.m. Tuesday, while the trooper was not inside the vehicle. Rucinski sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was cited for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, DUI, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Illinois State Police reported 20 Move Over Law-related crashes this year, resulting in nine injuries to troopers.



A Chicago man was arrested for driving under the influence and striking an Illinois State Police vehicle on I-55 this week, according to authorities.

The incident occurred Tuesday at 11:39 p.m. on I-55 northbound at Joliet Road.

A trooper's squad car was parked with its emergency lights activated, blocking the left lane and providing traffic control following a crash when it was struck by a Jeep traveling northbound, according to Illinois State Police.

The Jeep failed to yield and hit the back of the police vehicle. The trooper was not inside the squad car at the time of the collision, and reported no injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 53-year-old Charles Rucinski of Chicago, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He also was issued citations for the Move Over Law - failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle, driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

State police have reported 20 Move Over Law-related crashes so far this year, resulting in nine troopers being injured.

Anyone who violates the Move Over Law is subject to a fine of at least $250 and up to $10,000 for a first offense.