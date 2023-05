article

A Chicago man is accused of robbing a man in Logan Square last week.

James Adams, 30, faces one felony count of robbery.

At about 6:16 a.m. on May 5, Adams allegedly took property from a 35-year-old man in the 1900 block of North Western Avenue.

Chicago police arrested Adams Thursday and charged him accordingly.

No additional information was provided.