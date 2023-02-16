Chicago man arrested for robbing 65-year-old victim; police locate him inside stolen vehicle

article

A Chicago man is accused of robbing a 65-year-old man in West Englewood Tuesday.

Djon Nooner, 22, faces one felony count of robbery to a victim over 60 and one felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle.

Chicago police identified Nooner as one of the offenders who robbed a 65-year-old man in the 7100 block of South Ashland on Tuesday.

Nooner was allegedly located inside a vehicle Wednesday that was reported stolen.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.