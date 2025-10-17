Chicago man arrested a year after I-55 road rage shooting, police say

The Brief The Illinois State Police arrested James Sims in connection with a 2024 I-55 shooting. The incident began as a road rage encounter and left another driver seriously wounded. Investigators say Sims was identified from a stolen Ford found near the crash scene.



A Chicago man has been arrested a year after a shooting on Interstate 55 that left another driver seriously injured, according to the Illinois State Police.

What we know:

ISP said 27-year-old James G. Sims was taken into custody on Oct. 9 and charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

James G. Sims | ISP

The charge stems from an Oct. 2, 2024 road rage incident on I-55 northbound near Kedzie Avenue. Investigators said someone in a Ford fired at a driver in an Audi, hitting them multiple times before the Audi crashed into a light pole.

The Audi driver was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Troopers later found the Ford abandoned just north of the scene and determined it had been reported stolen before the shooting.

After a yearlong investigation, Sims was identified as a suspect from the stolen vehicle and arrested.

Sims was held pending his first court hearing.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the road rage confrontation or how investigators linked Sims to the shooting through the stolen Ford.