Chicago man arrested less than 24 hours after I-94 road rage shooting, ISP says

The Brief State police arrested a 64-year-old man less than 24 hours after a road rage shooting on I-94. The suspect allegedly fired at another vehicle during a road rage incident. He faces a felony charge and is awaiting his first court appearance.



A Chicago man was arrested after a road rage shooting on I-94 this week, according to the Illinois State Police.

What we know:

ISP said 64-year-old Ronald A. Willis was charged Tuesday with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony.

The charge stems from a road rage incident the day before on southbound I-94 near 57th Street, when a person fired a weapon at another vehicle around 5:15 a.m. No one was injured.

Ronald Willis | ISP

Investigators identified a suspect, located Willis and arrested him within 24 hours of the shooting.

He is being held pending his first court appearance.

What we don't know:

ISP did not provide details about what led to the road rage incident, how Willis was identified, or when his first court appearance will take place.