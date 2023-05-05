Chicago man arrested less than 2 hours after beating, robbing victim at gunpoint: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of beating and robbing a man at gunpoint in the Loop early Friday.

Lamont Johnson, 22, faces one felony count of armed robbery while discharging a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharging a firearm.

According to police, Johnson battered and robbed a 21-year-old man at gunpoint in the 1100 block of South State at about 12:45 a.m. Friday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

During the struggle, Johnson discharged his firearm multiple times before fleeing the area.

Officers located the offender less than two hours later and placed him in custody.