Chicago man already facing federal charges arrested again after loaded, defaced gun found in vehicle

The Brief Sheriff’s police say a 37-year-old man already facing federal charges was arrested after a loaded gun with defaced serial numbers was found in his vehicle. The stop happened Oct. 2 when the man allegedly ran a stop sign. He now faces a felony charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.



A Chicago man already facing federal charges was arrested earlier this month after Cook County sheriff’s police say they found a loaded gun with defaced serial numbers in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

What we know:

Sheriff’s police investigators were working in the South Side Washington Heights neighborhood on Oct. 2 when they stopped a Hyundai Tucson around 8:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Wallace Street. The vehicle was pulled over after allegedly blowing a stop sign.

Investigators say the driver, 37-year-old Maurice Frison, gave verbal consent to search his vehicle. During the search, they recovered a loaded firearm with its serial numbers defaced.

Maurice Frison | CCSO

Frison did not have a FOID card or a concealed carry license, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a felony charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Frison was ordered detained at Cook County Jail during his first court appearance on Oct. 3 at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Dig deeper:

Authorities say Frison is already facing federal charges of bank robbery by force or violence, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.