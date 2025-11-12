Chicago man accused of 'spreading addiction, pain and misery' arrested in Naperville, prosecutors say

The Brief Prosecutors say a Chicago man got off an Amtrak train in the west suburbs with meth, cocaine and weed. The arrest followed a DEA tip that led Naperville police to the city’s downtown train depot. Three officers and the suspect suffered minor injuries during the arrest.



A Chicago man will remain behind bars after he allegedly arrived in west suburban Naperville by train from California carrying methamphetamine, cocaine and nearly 1,000 grams of marijuana.

What we know:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres said Wednesday that 45-year-old Brock Okennard appeared in court last weekend, facing multiple felony charges.

Possession of Methamphetamine (Class X Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (Class X Felony)

Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance - Cocaine (one Class X Felony and one Class 1 Felony)

Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis (Class 2 Felony)

Possession of Cannabis (Class 3 Felony)

Three counts of Resisting a Police Officer Causing Injury (Class 4 Felony)

The backstory:

Prosecutors said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration notified Naperville police on Nov. 8 that a suspect in a California-to-Illinois drug investigation would be getting off an Amtrak train in the western suburb. Officers arrived at the downtown depot on 4th Avenue around 1:26 p.m. and reportedly saw Okennard, who had two outstanding warrants, walking away from the station.

When officers tried to talk to him, they said he walked away, and then tried to run as they told him he was under arrest. Police said a brief struggle took place and Okennard ignored commands to stop resisting before he was handcuffed.

Brock Okennard

Three officers and Okennard were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

A search of his backpack revealed about 153 grams of a pink powder that later tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine, and nearly 994 grams of weed, prosecutors said. Investigators believe Okennard boarded a train in California with the drugs and brought them to Illinois.

What they're saying:

"For the second time in a week my office has filed felony charges against an individual allegedly bringing drugs from California to DuPage County," Berlin said in a statement. "Drug dealers don’t recognize borders between states, counties and our communities. They move from one town to another spreading addiction, pain and misery. That is why working with our state and federal partners is so important. By working together, we can hold those who market in misery accountable."

What's next:

A judge granted prosecutors' request to keep Okennard in custody, and he is due back in court on Dec. 8.