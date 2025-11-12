Chicago man arrested 3 months after Northwest Side shooting, police say

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested more than three months after a Northwest Side shooting. Police say the gunfire occurred during an argument. The suspect faces one felony count.



A Chicago man has been arrested months after allegedly shooting another man during an argument on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said Cesar Matias, 32, was taken into custody around 11:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of West Diversey Ave., the same location where he lives and where the shooting happened on July 22.

Cesar Matias

According to police, the victim and Matias were arguing around 12:52 p.m. when Matias allegedly pulled out a gun and fired once, hitting the man in the right calf.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what sparked the argument or how the two men knew each other.

What's next:

Matias faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. He is due in court Wednesday for a detention hearing.