Chicago man arrested in road rage shooting on I-57: state police

A 25-year-old Chicago man is behind bars in connection with a road rage shooting on I-57 that left another driver injured.

Mikyael Harris is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony, for a shooting that occurred at 3:30 p.m., Feb. 28 on I-57 southbound at Halsted Street.

Harris was firing rounds at another vehicle on the expressway before leaving the scene, according to Illinois State Police.

The victim's vehicle was struck once after a bullet went through the driver's side window and grazed the driver's head, according to police.

During the investigation, the victim told police they were involved in a road rage argument with Harris moments before the shooting happened.

Several hours later, at 11:56 p.m., troopers tracked down Harris' vehicle at a gas station and took him into custody.

Harris is currently being held at the Riverdale Police Department until his initial hearing. The date for the hearing hasn't been announced.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of road rage is urged to call 911 or go to the nearest police department.