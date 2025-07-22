Chicago man arrested after setting tent ablaze, injuring another during argument: police

The Brief Steven Carter, 64, was arrested early Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated arson after allegedly setting a tent on fire on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Police say Carter knew the 56-year-old victim, who suffered burns to his right hand and was hospitalized in good condition. Carter was taken into custody without incident and is scheduled for a detention hearing on July 23.



A man is charged with attempted murder and arson after allegedly setting a tent on fire during an altercation early Tuesday on the North Side.

What we know:

Steven Carter, 64, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. in the 4500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. He is facing one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated arson involving a known person, Chicago police said.

About 30 minutes before his arrest, Carter allegedly got into a dispute with a 56-year-old man he knew and set the man’s tent on fire using a match, according to authorities.

The victim sustained burns to his right hand and was taken to Thorek Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

What's next:

Carter is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on July 23.