Chicago man arrested after setting tent ablaze, injuring another during argument: police
CHICAGO - A man is charged with attempted murder and arson after allegedly setting a tent on fire during an altercation early Tuesday on the North Side.
What we know:
Steven Carter, 64, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. in the 4500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. He is facing one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated arson involving a known person, Chicago police said.
Pictured is Steven Carter, 64.
About 30 minutes before his arrest, Carter allegedly got into a dispute with a 56-year-old man he knew and set the man’s tent on fire using a match, according to authorities.
The victim sustained burns to his right hand and was taken to Thorek Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
What's next:
Carter is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on July 23.