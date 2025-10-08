Chicago man arrested months after shooting someone he knew, police say

The Brief A 35-year-old Chicago man faces attempted murder and aggravated battery charges. Police say he shot and seriously injured a man he knew in July. The suspect was arrested this week with help from U.S. Marshals.



A South Side man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot and seriously injured another man he knew this summer.

What we know:

Willie Perkins, 35, was arrested Monday by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Willie Perkins | CPD

Authorities said he was identified as the person who shot a 32-year-old man on July 16 in the 8700 block of South Kingston Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The backstory:

Police said the victim was near the street around 7:21 p.m. when a man he knew approached, pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The victim was struck multiple times in the body and drove himself to Trinity Hospital in serious condition.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details about what led up to the shooting.

The incident was described as domestic-related, but officials did not elaborate on the relationship between Perkins and the victim.

What's next:

Perkins has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday.