Chicago man arrested months after shooting someone he knew, police say
CHICAGO - A South Side man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot and seriously injured another man he knew this summer.
What we know:
Willie Perkins, 35, was arrested Monday by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Willie Perkins | CPD
Authorities said he was identified as the person who shot a 32-year-old man on July 16 in the 8700 block of South Kingston Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.
The backstory:
Police said the victim was near the street around 7:21 p.m. when a man he knew approached, pulled out a handgun and opened fire. The victim was struck multiple times in the body and drove himself to Trinity Hospital in serious condition.
What we don't know:
Police did not release details about what led up to the shooting.
The incident was described as domestic-related, but officials did not elaborate on the relationship between Perkins and the victim.
What's next:
Perkins has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.
He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.