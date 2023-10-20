Chicago man assaulted 3 victims with baseball bat in Lincoln Park, police say

A Chicago man was arrested just minutes after allegedly attacking three people with a baseball bat in Lincoln Park on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of N. Burling St.

Police say 20-year-old Julius Wilkerson battered three victims with a baseball bat and 15 minutes later, he was taken into custody in the 1000 block of W. Belden Ave. as he tried to flee the scene.

He's been charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery against a victim over 60 years old.

Julius Wilkerson | CPD

Wilkerson is due in court on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.