Chicago man who said he was having a 'bad day' after woman found dead charged with murder: police

A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a woman to death in South Shore.

On Monday, David Cobb called 911 and, "speaking quietly and despondently," told dispatchers he was having a bad day, police said.

When officers responded to the residence, Cobb answered the door of a third-floor apartment in the 2400 block of East 74th Place about 9 p.m. and cops saw blood on his hands, according to a police report.

A woman’s body was found on the kitchen floor. She had suffered several stab wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. She has not been identified.

David Cobb | CPD

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Two small children in the apartment did not appear to be physically injured but were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital to be evaluated.

Cobb was placed into custody and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He has since been charged with first-degree murder and is due in bond court on Thursday.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.