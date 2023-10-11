Chicago man beat victim with a cane after stealing from North Side business

article

A Chicago man is accused of beating a man with a cane after stealing from an Uptown business Tuesday.

Casser Williams, 56, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery of a merchant, two felony counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

At about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Williams allegedly took merchandise from a retail business in the 600 block of North Broadway.

He then battered a 49-year-old man with a cane before producing a sharp object and striking a 47-year-old woman, causing a laceration to her forearm, police said.

Williams was arrested less than 30 minutes later and charged accordingly.