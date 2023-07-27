Chicago man broke into vehicle in Park Ridge, stole $500: police

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of breaking into a vehicle in Park Ridge early Thursday and stealing money.

Armani M. Swain, 19, is charged with one felony count of burglary to a motor vehicle.

At about 2:53 a.m. Thursday, Park Ridge police responded to a residence in the 200 block of West Talcott Road for a report of a burglary from a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they met with the victim who stated that two offenders entered his vehicle and removed $500 from the center console of his vehicle.

The victim also said that the incident was captured on his home surveillance camera.

After reviewing the footage, officers were able to get a description of one of the offenders and searched the area. 

While searching, police located one of the offenders, later identified as Swain, who matched the description at Talcott and Grove. He allegedly had the proceeds from the vehicle on his person, police said.

Swain was taken into custody and held for a bond hearing. 

Park Ridge police continue to investigate and are searching for the second offender. They are asking residents in the area of Devon and Canfield who have doorbell or home surveillance cameras to check for suspicious activity Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at (847) 318-5256.