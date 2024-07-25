Chicago man burglarized, robbed the same three Loop, Lake View businesses multiple times: police

article

A Chicago man was arrested this week in connection with multiple burglaries and robberies that occurred in the Loop and Lake View this year.

Joachim Nwachukwu, 33, faces six felony counts of robbery, six felony counts of burglary, one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to real property and six outstanding warrants.

According to Chicago police, Nwachukwu is accused of burglarizing and robbing at least three businesses multiple times since February. The incidents occurred at the following locations and dates:

200 block of West Adams: Feb. 16, Feb. 22, Feb. 27, March 24, April 3, April 9, April 18, and May 3100 block of West Adams: Feb. 24 and April 18900 block of West Diversey: May 29 and June 1

Nwachukwu was also charged with criminal trespassing in the 6500 block of South Lowe this week, where he was arrested and charged accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday.