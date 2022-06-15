Chicago man carjacked 77-year-old woman, beat up another woman: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of carjacking a 77-year-old woman in Fuller Park and then beating another woman on the Lower West Side Tuesday morning.

Contrell English, 21, faces one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of battery.

English allegedly took a vehicle by force from a 77-year-old woman in the 4200 block of South Princeton at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Several hours later, police say English battered a 56-year-old woman in the 1800 block of West Cermak.

He was arrested at 12:23 p.m. Tuesday, and charged accordingly.