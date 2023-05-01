Chicago man who carjacked pregnant woman at gunpoint sentenced to 40 years

A Chicago man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to carjacking a pregnant woman in her Downers Grove driveway in 2019.

Emanuel Embry, 23, appeared in court Monday where Judge Michael Reidy handed down the sentence after he pleaded guilty last year to one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

On Dec. 13, 2019, Embry and co-defendant, Martavious Robinson, 20, of Chicago, allegedly approached the pregnant woman as she sat in her vehicle in her Hawkins Street driveway and ordered her out at gunpoint. The two masked men then drove away in the stolen car, prosecutors said.

A friend of the victim witnessed the carjacking and followed the stolen vehicle. When it stopped in traffic, the victim's friend approached the stolen car, and Embry and Robinson both fled, according to prosecutors.

However, as the victim's friend was moving the stolen vehicle off the roadway, one of the offender's entered the victim's friend's car and drove away, prosecutors said.

Emanuel Embry, 23. (DuPage County states attorneys office)

After an investigation, authorities arrested Robinson on the same day as the carjacking, and Embry was taken into custody two days later, prosecutors said.

Daysean Washington-Davis, 22, who was the driver of the vehicle that brought Embry and Robinson to the scene of the hijacking, was taken into custody at his apartment in Chicago on Dec. 17.

Prosecutors said the three men were also involved in another armed carjacking in Warrenville on the same day as the incident in Downers Grove.

Daysean Washington-Davis | DuPage County State’s Attorney

On Oct. 17, Washington-Davis was sentenced to 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, prosecutors said.

"In late 2019, within two-weeks’ time, Mr. Embry, Mr. Washington-Davis, and allegedly Mr. Robinson terrorized DuPage County residents carjacking multiple victims at gunpoint during their short-lived crime spree," Berlin said. "This afternoon, Judge Reidy sentenced Mr. Embry to forty years behind bars for his role in this violent crime. Combined with Mr. Washington-Davis’s forty-year sentence, the message is clear, if you commit a violent crime in DuPage County, you will be held accountable."

Robinson's case is set to go to trial on June 27. He is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of armed robbery, both Class X Felonies.