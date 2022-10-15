Chicago man sentenced to 40 years for hijacking pregnant woman’s car at gunpoint

article

A Chicago man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for stealing a pregnant woman's car at gunpoint in 2019.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin says 22-year-old Daysean Washington-Davis was sentenced Friday.

On Dec. 13, 2019, at 2:27 p.m., the Downers Grove Police Department responded to a carjacking on Hawkins Street. A pregnant female was sitting in her vehicle in her driveway when two men with masks and guns stole the woman's car.

Washington-Davis pled guilty to Aggravated Vehicle Hijacking with a firearm in April.

In July, 22-year-old Emanuel Embry also pled guilty to Aggravated Vehicle Hijacking with a firearm. Embry will appear in court on Oct. 20 for sentencing.

Martavious Robinson is currently facing charges for the same incident. His case is pending.

Washington-Davis was the driver of the vehicle that allegedly brought Embry and Robinson to the Hawkins Street address.

A friend of the victim saw the alleged carjacking and followed the stolen vehicle. It is alleged that when the stolen vehicle was stopped in traffic, the victim’s friend approached the vehicle at which time the occupants exited the vehicle and fled.

As the victim’s friend moved the victim’s vehicle off the roadway, Washington-Davis entered the victim’s friend’s car and drove away.

"In late 2019, Mr. Washington-Davis, Mr. Embry and allegedly Mr. Robinson, terrorized DuPage County residents stealing three vehicles at gunpoint in two-weeks’ time," Berlin said. "Violent crimes such as these have an incredibly crippling effect on not just the immediate victims, but the entire community as well leaving residents to fear for their personal safety. Judge Reidy’s sentence sends the strong message that in DuPage County there will be a steep price to pay for anyone convicted of a violent crime."

Further investigation into recent carjackings found that the same three individuals, Washington-Davis, Embry and allegedly Robinson were involved in two previous armed carjackings, one in Downers Grove on November 30, 2019, and another in Warrenville on December 13, 2019, approximately twenty minutes prior to the crime for which Washington-Davis was sentenced Friday.