Chicago man carjacked woman who's handicapped on West Side, police say

The Brief An 18-year-old man was arrested in the carjacking of a 62-year-old woman in East Garfield Park. Kennedy Leach faces a felony charge of aggravated vehicular hijacking involving a handicapped person. He was due in court on Thursday.



An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested earlier this week after allegedly carjacking a 62-year-old woman at gunpoint on the city's West Side.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, Kennedy Leach was one of the offenders who on Tuesday took the victim's vehicle at gunpoint in the 3500 block of West Congress Parkway, in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Later that afternoon, he was taken into custody in the 1100 block of South California Avenue, in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Leach was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking of a person who is handicapped.

Kennedy Leach | CPD

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many other suspects police are looking for, and if they know their identities.

What's next:

Leach was due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday. No further information was immediately available.