Chicago man charged in 2024 armed carjacking on Far South Side

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged in a 2024 armed carjacking and robbery on the Far South Side. Rickey Hill, 33, was arrested Thursday and faces two felony counts stemming from the incident in the Rosemoor neighborhood. He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing today.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery last year on the city’s Far South Side, police said Friday.

What we know:

Rickey Hill, 33, was arrested Thursday morning and faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, according to a Chicago Police Department news release.

Hill was identified as a suspect in the April 21, 2024 incident, where a 45-year-old man was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in the 10000 block of South Edbrooke Avenue in the city’s Rosemoor neighborhood.

He is due in court for a detention hearing today. No additional details were immediately released.