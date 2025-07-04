Chicago man charged in 2024 armed carjacking on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking and robbery last year on the city’s Far South Side, police said Friday.
What we know:
Rickey Hill, 33, was arrested Thursday morning and faces one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, according to a Chicago Police Department news release.
Hill was identified as a suspect in the April 21, 2024 incident, where a 45-year-old man was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint in the 10000 block of South Edbrooke Avenue in the city’s Rosemoor neighborhood.
He is due in court for a detention hearing today. No additional details were immediately released.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.