Chicago man charged in 2024 Washington Heights shooting: police

The Brief A 32-year-old Chicago man, Johnny Robinson, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection with a 2024 shooting in Washington Heights. Police said Robinson was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously injured a 32-year-old man on July 29, 2024, in the 10100 block of South Wallace Street. Robinson was arrested Friday and is scheduled to appear in court Sunday.



A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Washington Heights nearly two years ago, according to police.

Johnny Robinson, 32, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one felony count of aggravated battery of great bodily harm.

Johnny Robinson, 32 (Chicago Police Department)

Robinson was arrested on Friday around 11:40 a.m. He was identified as the suspect who, on July 29, 2024, shot and seriously injured a 32-year-old man in the 10100 block of S. Wallace Street.

Robinson's next court date is scheduled for Sunday.