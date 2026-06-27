Chicago man charged in 2024 Washington Heights shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Washington Heights nearly two years ago, according to police.
Johnny Robinson, 32, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one felony count of aggravated battery of great bodily harm.
Johnny Robinson, 32 (Chicago Police Department)
Robinson was arrested on Friday around 11:40 a.m. He was identified as the suspect who, on July 29, 2024, shot and seriously injured a 32-year-old man in the 10100 block of S. Wallace Street.
Robinson's next court date is scheduled for Sunday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.