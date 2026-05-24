Chicago man charged in $31K iPhone theft at Des Plaines facility: officials

The Brief A 34-year-old Chicago man, Terrance Foster, was charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing $31,000 worth of Apple iPhones from a logistics facility in Des Plaines, Illinois. Investigators say Foster, a temporary employee, was seen on security footage entering a trailer carrying iPhones and later leaving with items concealed in a sweater before taking them to his car. The theft involved 40 missing iPhones from a shipment that originated in Ohio; Foster was arrested on May 15 and released after his first court appearance on May 16.



A Chicago man has been charged with stealing $31,000 worth of iPhones, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Terrance Foster, 34, has been charged with a felony count of theft. He was arrested on May 15.

The Sheriff's Police Organized Retail Crime Unit got a report of a theft at a shipment logistics company in the 1300 block of South Mount Prospect in Des Plaines, Ill. Employees reported that a shipment of Apple iPhones which had arrived at their Ohio facility in a trailer had 40 phones missing.

Terrance Foster, 34

According to investigators, Foster, a temporary employee at the Des Plaines facility, loaded the phones onto the trailer and then went inside the trailer for several minutes. Security footage showed him coming out of the trailer concealing something in a sweater which he carried to his car. Investigators said no one else entered the trailer.

Foster was released after his first court appearance on May 16.