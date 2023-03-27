Chicago man charged after 54-year-old found dead in CTA stairwell in the Loop

article

A Chicago man is accused of battering a CTA transit passenger who was found dead in a stairwell in the Loop Saturday.

Emmett Richardson, 39, faces one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place and one felony count of aggravated battery to a transit passenger.

At about 4:01 a.m. Saturday, a 54-year-old man was found unresponsive in a CTA stairwell landing in the 100 block of West Congress Parkway.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A few hours later, Richardson was arrested at his home in South Commons and charged with battering the victim.

The incident has been classified as a death investigation pending autopsy results.