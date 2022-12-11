Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged after attempting to carjack woman at knifepoint in South Shore

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Theodore Ammons (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man from Chicago is facing charges after he allegedly tried to steal a woman's car while armed with a knife in South Shore on Friday. 

Police say Theodore Ammons was arrested in the 7800 block of South Odlesby Avenue moments after trying to forcefully take a 29-year-old woman's car in the 2300 block of East 79th Street. 

Ammons appeared in bond court on Saturday. 

No additional details are available at this time. 