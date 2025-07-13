Chicago man charged after bomb threat against public official on July 4: police

The Brief Kenneth Weddington, 28, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat towards a public official on July 4. Police took Weddington into custody on Friday in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. Authorities have not disclosed the target of the threat or the motive behind it.



A Chicago man has been charged with making a bomb threat towards a public official on July 4, police said.

What we know:

Chicago police arrested and charged Kenneth Weddington, 28, of Chicago, on Friday in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue.

Weddington was identified as the person who made a bomb threat towards a public official on July 4.

What we don't know:

It's unclear who the threat was made against and why.