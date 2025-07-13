Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged after bomb threat against public official on July 4: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  July 13, 2025 8:06pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Kenneth Weddington, 28, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with making a bomb threat towards a public official on July 4.
    • Police took Weddington into custody on Friday in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
    • Authorities have not disclosed the target of the threat or the motive behind it.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with making a bomb threat towards a public official on July 4, police said.

What we know:

Chicago police arrested and charged Kenneth Weddington, 28, of Chicago, on Friday in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue. 

Weddington was identified as the person who made a bomb threat towards a public official on July 4.

What we don't know:

It's unclear who the threat was made against and why.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

