Chicago man charged after bomb threat against public official on July 4: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with making a bomb threat towards a public official on July 4, police said.
What we know:
Chicago police arrested and charged Kenneth Weddington, 28, of Chicago, on Friday in the 200 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
Weddington was identified as the person who made a bomb threat towards a public official on July 4.
What we don't know:
It's unclear who the threat was made against and why.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.