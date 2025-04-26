Chicago man charged after child pornography found on social media account, sheriff says

The Brief A Chicago man, Marcos Fuentes-Robledo, was charged after a months-long investigation linked him to child pornography uploaded to a social media account, authorities said. Investigators seized his phone, and a forensic analysis uncovered about two dozen videos and images of child pornography. Fuentes-Robledo was arrested April 25 and faces felony charges of dissemination and possession of child pornography.



A Chicago man is facing felony charges after a months-long investigation tied him to child pornography found on a social media account, authorities said.

What we know:

In October, authorities began investigating a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a user on a social media app who uploaded files containing child pornography.

Through search warrants and subpoenas, investigators confirmed the account contained child pornography and identified the user as Marcos Fuentes-Robledo, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Pictured is Marcos Fuentes-Robledo. (Cook County Sheriff )

Fuentes-Robledo met with investigators on April 3 and admitted to viewing child pornography on his cellphone, authorities said.

Investigators seized his phone, obtained a search warrant and conducted a forensic analysis, which uncovered about two dozen videos and images of child pornography, the sheriff's office said.

Arrest Made :

Fuentes-Robledo was arrested on April 25 and charged with one count of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony, and one count of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, the sheriff’s office said.

He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday for an initial hearing.