Chicago man charged after child pornography found on social media account, sheriff says
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing felony charges after a months-long investigation tied him to child pornography found on a social media account, authorities said.
What we know:
In October, authorities began investigating a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a user on a social media app who uploaded files containing child pornography.
Through search warrants and subpoenas, investigators confirmed the account contained child pornography and identified the user as Marcos Fuentes-Robledo, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
Pictured is Marcos Fuentes-Robledo. (Cook County Sheriff )
Fuentes-Robledo met with investigators on April 3 and admitted to viewing child pornography on his cellphone, authorities said.
Investigators seized his phone, obtained a search warrant and conducted a forensic analysis, which uncovered about two dozen videos and images of child pornography, the sheriff's office said.
Arrest Made :
Fuentes-Robledo was arrested on April 25 and charged with one count of dissemination of child pornography, a Class X felony, and one count of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, the sheriff’s office said.
He was scheduled to appear in court Saturday for an initial hearing.