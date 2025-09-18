Chicago man charged after mail theft investigation uncovers counterfeit keys, meth: authorities

The Brief Andrew Trotter, 45, of Chicago, was arrested Sept. 15 after a joint operation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Chicago police tied him to multiple Northwest Side mail theft incidents. Authorities say Trotter was found with counterfeit postal keys, suspected methamphetamine, stolen debit and credit cards, and a stolen passport. He faces felony and misdemeanor charges including possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, and theft of mislaid property.



Andrew Trotter, 45, of Chicago, was arrested on Sept. 15 after a joint operation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Chicago Police Department. He was identified as the individual allegedly responsible for multiple mail theft incidents on the Northwest Side in early 2025.

Trotter has been charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of possession of burglary tools, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count of theft of mislaid property.

Andrew Trotter (Chicago Police)

"This arrest is a statement that mail theft will not be tolerated, and the perpetrators will be brought to justice," said Ruth M. Mendonça, Inspector in Charge, Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. "The Postal Inspection Service will continue to partner with other law enforcement agencies to collectively pursue criminals who victimize postal customers."

Anyone who feels they may be the victim of mail theft is urged to contact the Postal Inspection Service at 1- 877-876-2455 or online at www.uspis.gov/report.