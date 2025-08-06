Chicago man charged in alley shooting on SW Side

article

The Brief A 30-year-old man was charged after allegedly shooting and injuring another man Monday evening in West Lawn. The victim was grazed in the hand and refused medical treatment, while the suspect was arrested at the scene.



A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left another man injured Monday evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Joshua Robinson was arrested around 7:20 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Kedzie Avenue — the same location where, roughly 20 minutes earlier, a 32-year-old man was shot in the hand.

Police said the victim was in an alley when Robinson approached him and opened fire, grazing his hand. He declined medical attention at the scene.

Robinson was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.